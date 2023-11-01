Winter weather travel advisory ends for southern Ontario

Weather advisories for all of southern Ontario have come to an end.

Early Wednesday morning, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce were all covered by the advisory, warning of lake effect snow that could be heavy at times.

According to Environment Canada, the stretch of Highway 402 between Watford and north of Strathroy and Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kettle Point was most affected.

Lake effect snow remained primarily west of the City of London and tapered off late in the morning.