LONDON
London

    • Winter weather travel advisory ends for southern Ontario

    (Source: Environment Canada/@511Ontario/Twitter) (Source: Environment Canada/@511Ontario/Twitter)

    Weather advisories for all of southern Ontario have come to an end.

    Early Wednesday morning, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce were all covered by the advisory, warning of lake effect snow that could be heavy at times.

    According to Environment Canada, the stretch of Highway 402 between Watford and north of Strathroy and Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kettle Point was most affected.

    Lake effect snow remained primarily west of the City of London and tapered off late in the morning.

     

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News