Winter weather could impact Tuesday commutes

Huron-Bruce and Grey-Bruce are under a special weather statement.

Travel conditions are expected to be "hazardous" according to Environment Canada with snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm expected.

Snow associated with a storm system will move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday.

The snow may be heavy at times before changing to rain later in the day, depending on the temperature.

Difficult travel conditions will be likely once the snow arrives, at which point, Environment Canada said it appears the heaviest snow will arrive after the morning commute, but that the afternoon commute could be significantly impacted.

Winter weather travel advisories may be issued for some regions as this event gets closer.