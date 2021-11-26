Winter weather continues through the region

Exeter, Ont. -

More winter weather has arrived in the region and with that comes watches and warnings.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the entire region ranging from Sarnia Lambton, Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex and Grey Bruce.

Elgin, Oxford and Brant counties are under a winter weather travel advisory, warning of local heavy lake-effect flurries that could impact travel into Friday night and Saturday.

OPP have also been reporting poor road conditions, especially in the West Region where 50 collisions were reported before 6 a.m.

More flurries are expected Friday evening with local squalls and blowing snow that could accumulate up to four centimetres.