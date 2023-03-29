Winter weather advisory for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce

There’s a winter weather travel advisory in effect for Huron, Perth, Grey and Bruce counties.

According to Environment Canada, the advisory is in effect for Wednesday afternoon.

There is risk of reduced visibility in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow, making roads slippery.

Here’s a look at the latest forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Rain showers or flurries at times heavy beginning early this afternoon then changing to flurries at times heavy this afternoon and ending later this afternoon then 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 late this afternoon. High 7 with temperature falling to minus 2 this afternoon

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning.

Friday: Periods of rain. High 11.

Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 9.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High 6.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.