Winter storm watch in effect

The special weather statement for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and all of southern Ontario has been upgraded to a winter storm watch.

According to Environment Canada, an ice storm is possible late Wednesday into Thursday and could lead to significant build up in some areas.

Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the weather event approaches.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming west 40 gusting to 70 this morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High plus 2.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of light snow before morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of light snow in the morning and early in the afternoon. Ice pellets or freezing rain beginning early in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of snow or rain. High plus 2.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.