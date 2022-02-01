Winter storm warning in effect for most of Southwestern Ont., buses cancelled

A winter storm warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and Oxford-Brant, Norfolk along with Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

A special weather statement is in effect for the rest of southern Ontario as a large swath of snow is expected to move in Wednesday.

Rain will change to snow Wednesday morning and the snow will fall all day and continue into Thursday.

The snow will quickly accumulate making travel hazardous in the region.

There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic as the storm moves slowly over the area.

Snowfall amounts will range anywhere between 20-30 cm.

Meanwhile, all school vehicles are cancelled Wednesday in Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford County, Huron-Perth and Red Zone due to inclement weather.

Another blast of bitterly cold air will follow the storm and temperatures are set to drop five to 10 degrees below normal by Friday with the icy chill holding into the weekend.