Winter storm expected Friday afternoon

A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia, Lambton and Oxford. Elgin County is under an advisory for travel.

The storm is expected to move through Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday morning with rapidly accumulating snow — upwards of 20 cm is possible.

In anticipation of the winter weather on the way, hundreds of bus routes in the London region were cancelled for the day.

In the Lambton Kent District School Board, buses in zones 1-4 were cancelled Friday due to the inclement weather forecast. School buses in all other zones were running as normal.

In Huron-Perth, some routes in Clinton, Zurich and Listowell were also cancelled.

Here’s a look at the forecast

Friday: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy mixed with rain beginning this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4.

Friday Night: Snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1.

Saturday: Snow ending in the morning then clearing. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 5.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday: Sunny. High minus 2.

Also because of the forecast, the City of London has banned overnight street parking. According to a social media post, vehicle owners are being asked to move vehicles off the streets so plows can get through safely.

London police are also reminding the public to be prepared, posting to social media a list of things that people should keep in their vehicles in case of emergency.