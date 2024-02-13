Winter returns, snow on the way for the Forest City

LONDON
    Winter weather is back in the Forest City with cooler temperatures, possible flurries and snowfall expected over the coming days.

    According to Environment Canada, London will see cloudy skies on Tuesday, with flurries, at times heavy, beginning near noon. Total accumulation will reach 2 cm. Tuesday will also be windy, with sustained winds of 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and a daytime high of 1 C.

    Flurries will continue overnight with local amounts of 2 to 4 cm, and winds tapering off near midnight. The low will dip down to – 4 C, but will feel like – 9 with the wind chill.

    On Valentine’s Day Wednesday, flurries will end in the morning with cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries expected for the rest of the day. Skies will clear early in the evening, with a high of 0 C, feeling like – 6 in the morning with the wind chill.

     

    London’s upcoming forecast

    Tuesday: Cloudy. Flurries at times heavy beginning near noon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. High 1 C. UV index 1 or low.

    Tuesday night: Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low – 4 C. Wind chill near – 9.

    Wednesday: A few flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Clearing early in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 0 C. Wind chill – 6 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Thursday: Periods of snow or rain. High 0 C.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 3 C.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High – 4 C.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 1 C.

    Monday: Sunny. High 1 C.

