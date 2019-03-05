

Scott Miller, CTV London





Snow squalls and blowing snow have impacted travel in midwestern Ontario as frigid temperatures persist Tuesday.

There’s a snow squall watch for Grey and Bruce counties, but snowfall and drifting snow are causing slow travel as far south as Stratford.

As much as 20 centimetres of snow is possible in parts of midwestern Ontario, most likely along the Bruce Peninsula, by Wednesday morning.

Cold Weather Alert extended

Meanwhile the Middlesex-London Health Unit has extended its fifth cold weather alert into Wednesday morning as the very cold conditions persist.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -16C Tuesday evening and an overnight low of -24C with the wind chill.

A list of warming centres is available on the City of London website.

If you see someone in distress due to the cold, but it is not a medical emergency, you can contact London CAReS at 519-667-2273.