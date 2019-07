CTV London





Winners of the Dream Lottery were announced this morning in London.

The grand prize winner is Greta Tachdijian who will choose between one of three luxury dream homes or one million dollars in cash.

The 50/50 winners are Colin and Barb Brander of Kerwood, Ontario who won $526,530.00 of the $1,053,060.00 jackpot.

