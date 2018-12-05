Featured
Wingham man sleeping in trailer to help local food banks
Food donations begin to fill up a trailer parked at a grocery store in Wingham, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 3:41PM EST
A Wingham man is spending the next week sleeping in a 52-foot tractor trailer in a grocery store parking lot.
Dave 'Buzz' Reynolds is trying to bring in food for 10 Huron County food banks.
This is the fourth year of the food drive and it has worked in years past.
Thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food have been collected.
There were nearly 20,000 visits to Huron County food banks last year.
Reynolds hopes to fill the tractor trailer with food twice before heading home to his own bed.