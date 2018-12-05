

Scott Miller, CTV London





A Wingham man is spending the next week sleeping in a 52-foot tractor trailer in a grocery store parking lot.

Dave 'Buzz' Reynolds is trying to bring in food for 10 Huron County food banks.

This is the fourth year of the food drive and it has worked in years past.

Thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food have been collected.

There were nearly 20,000 visits to Huron County food banks last year.

Reynolds hopes to fill the tractor trailer with food twice before heading home to his own bed.