Featured
Wingham fire victim had no insurance
A home damaged by fire that needs to be demolished is seen near Wingham, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:29PM EST
The family of a fatal fire victim is turning to the public for help demolishing his damaged home.
Steven Christie perished in a Boxing Day blaze at a home just east of Wingham on Boxing Day.
On a GoFundMe page set up by his wife, she says Christie did not have any fire insurance and their home needs to torn down.
The demolition bill could be as high as $12,000.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.