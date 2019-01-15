

Scott Miller, CTV London





The family of a fatal fire victim is turning to the public for help demolishing his damaged home.

Steven Christie perished in a Boxing Day blaze at a home just east of Wingham on Boxing Day.

On a GoFundMe page set up by his wife, she says Christie did not have any fire insurance and their home needs to torn down.

The demolition bill could be as high as $12,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.