Wingham emergency department closure extended until Sunday night

Citing “ongoing healthcare staff shortages," the closure of the emergency department at Wingham’s hospital has been extended, and will now be closed for a full 36 hours, and is set to reopen at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance, the emergency department at the Wingham and District Hospital will be closed Saturday starting at 7:00 a.m. and will last until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the closure was set to last for 12 hours on Saturday — lasting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — but the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance issued an updated press release mid-afternoon extending the closure until Sunday night.

“This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step,” the release reads.

Despite the closure, patients are asked to call 9-1-1 in the case of a medical emergency, and ambulances will remain available and will be re-routed to surrounding hospitals.

The closest hospitals to Wingham include:

Listowel

Clinton

Goderich

Palmerston

Kitchener Waterloo

Stratford

For non-urgent healthcare questions, people can call Health Connect Ontario at 8-1-1, which is available 27 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are thankful for the support of our staff and physicians and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time,” the release reads.