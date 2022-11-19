Wingham emergency department closed for 12 hours on Saturday

Citing “ongoing healthcare staff shortages," the emergency department at Wingham’s hospital will be closed for a full 12 hours on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance, the emergency department at the Wingham and District Hospital will be closed Saturday starting at 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

“This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step,” the release reads.

Despite the closure, patients are asked to call 9-1-1 in the case of a medical emergency, and ambulances will remain available and will be re-routed to surrounding hospitals.

The closest hospitals to Wingham include:

Listowel

Clinton

Goderich

Palmerston

Kitchener Waterloo

Stratford

For non-urgent healthcare questions, people can call Health Connect Ontario at 8-1-1, which is available 27 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are thankful for the support of our staff and physicians and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time,” the release reads.