Wingham and District Hospital closing ER this weekend

It will be another Saturday night without urgent healthcare in Wingham.

The Wingham and District Hospital’s Emergency Department will close at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, reopening Sunday morning, at 7 a.m.

The closure is due to ongoing “staffing shortages” says Wingham-Listowel Hospitals Alliance CEO, Karl Ellis.

Residents are still encouraged to call 911 for emergencies. Huron County Paramedics will remain in the Wingham area, and will take patients to the nearest hospital.

For non-urgent health care, residents are encouraged to call Health Connect Ontario at 811 or try, www.Ontario.ca/Health811 , which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions.

“This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step. We are thankful for the support of our staff and physicians and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time,” says Ellis.