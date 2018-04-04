

Strong winds are expected across southwestern Ontario Wednesday prompting another weather statement from Environment Canada.

Special weather statements are in effect for Windsor-Essex, London-Middlesex, Lambton, Elgin, and Chatham-Kent. Meanwhile wind warnings have been issued in Oxford, Simcoe-Delhi- and Norfolk.

Huron-Perth is under a special weather statement for wind and winter conditions while Grey-Bruce is under a winter storm warning.

Wind gusts of 80 km/h are likely in many areas later this morning and afternoon.

In areas under warnings gusts up to and beyond 90 km/h are possible.

Strong winds will slowly diminish tonight.