Featured
Windy day Wednesday across southwestern Ontario
A mix of warm and stormy weather for spring in Windsor, Ont.dsor
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 6:46AM EDT
Strong winds are expected across southwestern Ontario Wednesday prompting another weather statement from Environment Canada.
Special weather statements are in effect for Windsor-Essex, London-Middlesex, Lambton, Elgin, and Chatham-Kent. Meanwhile wind warnings have been issued in Oxford, Simcoe-Delhi- and Norfolk.
Huron-Perth is under a special weather statement for wind and winter conditions while Grey-Bruce is under a winter storm warning.
Wind gusts of 80 km/h are likely in many areas later this morning and afternoon.
In areas under warnings gusts up to and beyond 90 km/h are possible.
Strong winds will slowly diminish tonight.