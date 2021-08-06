WINDSOR, ONT. -- Local skateboarder and skateboard shop owner Sasha Senior’s business is thriving in the midst of the attention the sport has drawn from the 2020 Olympics coverage.

Senior opened her first shop -- Bliss -- in Windsor in 2020. Business thrived from the start -- so much so that she opened her second shop this year in the town of Wheatley, Ont.

While Senior opened her Sandwich Street store in Windsor as the pandemic was raging in 2020, nonetheless, traction has been solid with a growing demographic of boarders across the country fuelling local interest.

No doubt the world has been watching the sport of skateboarding on the world stage in Tokyo. The 2020 Olympics marks the first time that the sport is an official event.

For Senior, the skateboarding community in southwestern Ontario is close-knit. As an experienced skateboarder herself, she welcomes the opportunity to service and advise newcomers to the sport along with long-time enthusiasts.

"Make it really, really personal because that's what it is - that's what it's about,” said Senior. “You know, you go to your local skate shop and they know who you are, they kind of know what your setup is, and they know you. That's what has been the best part about the business for me and then just connecting with the skateboarding community in Windsor."

