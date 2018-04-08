Featured
Windsor Police alert leads to arrest of Vatican diplomat
Vatican City, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 11:41AM EDT
VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican has announced the arrest of a diplomat accused in a U.S.-Canada-Vatican investigation of child pornography.
The Vatican on Saturday said Monsignor Carlo Capella was being held in gendarmerie barracks inside the Vatican, and that his arrest follows a Vatican investigation.
Capella was recalled from the United States by the Vatican secretary of state last year after being caught up in a three-nation investigation into child porn.
Police in Windsor, Ontario said Capella allegedly uploaded child porn from a social networking site while visiting a place of worship from Dec. 24-27, 2016.
The Vatican recalled Capella after the U.S. State Department notified it on Aug. 21 of a "possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images" by one of its diplomats in Washington.