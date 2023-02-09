Windsor online vigilante found guilty in child pornography case

Jason Nassr outside the London Court House on January 9, 2023. (Nick Paparella/CTV News) Jason Nassr outside the London Court House on January 9, 2023. (Nick Paparella/CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver