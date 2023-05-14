Windsor man slapped with $10,000 fine for ‘unsafe hunting practices’ in midwestern Ontario

The Ontario government is cracking down on those who use unsafe and illegal hunting practices.

A Windsor man pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting and was fined $10,000.

He also had his hunting licence suspended for five years and is required to retake the hunter education course.

The court heard that on September 28, 2022, a conservation officer responded to a hunting-related shooting incident at Griffith Island Hunt Club, a private hunting club located on Griffith Island in Georgian Bay, northeast of Wiarton, Ont.

The investigation found that while hunting pheasant from a stationary line, the man discharged his firearm, striking another member of his hunting party in the “lower extremities.”

The injured hunter was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Justice of the Peace Angela Renaud heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Owen Sound, Ont., on April 14, 2023.