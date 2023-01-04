Windows smashed at Elgin Court Public School, St. Thomas police investigating

Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are investigating an act of mischief after multiple windows were smashed at a local school over the holidays.

According to a press release from the St. Thomas Police Service, over the holidays an unknown person smashed multiple windows at Elgin Court Public School.

St. Thomas police are now investigating the act of mischief, and ask that anyone with information contact police at 519-631-1224 and reference case incident #ST23000112.