Wind warnings, special weather statements in effect Wednesday for Southern Ont.
A kite surfer take advantage of high winds over Lake Ontario in Toronto on Friday January 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
London, Ont. -
Batten down the hatches, it will be a windy day across Southern Ontario Wednesday.
Most of the region is under a special weather statement from Environment Canada with gusts anywhere from 70 to 80 km/h in the afternoon and evening.
This includes London-Middlesex, Elgin, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.
Meanwhile, Haldimand and Norfolk have wind warnings in effect. Gusts of up to 90 km/h can be expected.
The high-powered, southwest winds are due to a cold front, according to Environment Canada.
The agency warns that power outages may occur, tree branches may break off and be flung around, and road conditions may change.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 11:30 EST
LIVE @ 11:30 EST | PM Trudeau to give federal COVID-19 update today
-
-
-