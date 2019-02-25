

Wind Warnings remain in place Monday morning across southwestern Ontario as high winds continue following Sunday’s wind storm.

Strong winds with gusts of 90 km/h are expected to continue early this morning; however they are expected to begin diminishing later this morning

Power outages, damage to trees and structures are being reported across the province.

Meanwhile blowing snow advisories are also in place as flurries and light snow may become problematic due to the blowing winds.