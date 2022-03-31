Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible across region Thursday, warning in effect

Batten down the hatches, it's going to be a windy day Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Southwestern Ontario.

Strong winds from a southwesterly cold front gusting between 80 and 90 km/h are possible starting in the morning and into the afternoon.

Power outages are possible as a result.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for the Lake Erie Shoreline and the rest of the creek's watershed. Flooding and shoreline erosion are possible.

Residents are urged to take caution and stay away from bodies of water.

Winds are expected to die down sometime late Thursday evening.