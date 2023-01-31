Wind chill values dip to -22 C in London region

Wind chill values will be the story of the forecast for a good portion of the week.

The thermometer will read much lower than average temperatures for this time of year in the London region, but the wind chill will be even colder.

The average high for this time of year is about minus 2.6 C — Environment Canada is forecasting highs this week ranging from minus 4 C to minus 11 C with wind chill values between minus 12 C and minus 22 C.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Increasing cloudiness. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny. High minus 5.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 11.

Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 4.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 3.