    • Willmore nets shutout as Knights rout Rangers 4-0

    Denver Barkey of the London Knights. (Source: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images) Denver Barkey of the London Knights. (Source: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)
    Denver Barkey had a goal and assist, Owen Willmore turned aside 24 shots, and the visiting London Knights blanked the Kitchener Rangers 4-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

    Oliver Bonk, Jacob Julien and Landon Sim also scored for the Knights (32-11-0-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

    Jackson Parsons stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Rangers (30-16-2-0).

    The Knights went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Rangers were 0-for-3.

