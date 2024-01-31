Willmore nets shutout as Knights rout Rangers 4-0
Denver Barkey had a goal and assist, Owen Willmore turned aside 24 shots, and the visiting London Knights blanked the Kitchener Rangers 4-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night.
Oliver Bonk, Jacob Julien and Landon Sim also scored for the Knights (32-11-0-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.
Jackson Parsons stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Rangers (30-16-2-0).
The Knights went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Rangers were 0-for-3.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
Economic bounce back at the end of 2023 could push back rate cuts, economists say
Canada's economy appears to have ended 2023 on a stronger note than expected, which economists say could push back the timeline for interest rate cuts this year.
Pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangles' over Canada in air traffic control audio
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
What to know about human brain implants
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
Canada's fertility rate hit all-time low in 2022, Statistics Canada says
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
-
Mother and son arrested in Guelph for drug trafficking
Guelph police have arrested a mother and son and charged them for drug trafficking.
-
Family says burglar posed as delivery driver before breaking into their Waterloo, Ont. home
A Waterloo, Ont. family was left shaken after they say a burglar posed as a delivery driver before breaking into their home.
Windsor
-
Active investigation underway after shooting on Erie Street
Windsor Police are investigating a shooting on Erie Street.
-
New rules in Lakeshore to reduce 'nuisance lights' on neighbouring properties
At the meeting on Tuesday night, council approved an amendment to the existing property standards bylaw that will 'prohibit light fixtures that may negatively impact neighbours.'
-
Chatham-Kent man sentenced to nine years for impaired crash that killed two women
A 24-year-old Chatham-Kent man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday for impaired driving causing the death of two women.
Barrie
-
Man, 52, from St. Catharines accused of trying to lure a child from Simcoe County
Officers with the OPP Crime Unit arrested a 52-year-old man accused of attempting to lure a child from Simcoe County over the internet.
-
Innisfil man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes involving young girls
Child predator Curtis Gamble pleaded guilty to about a dozen counts of sex crimes involving five girls between the ages of 12 and 14.
-
Search warrants lead to two arrests in drug trafficking investigation
Two people have been arrested after search warrants were executed in Angus Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Soo Greyhounds take down banner honouring John Vanbiesbrouck
The banner honouring Sault native and former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck has been taken down at GFL Memorial Gardens.
Ottawa
-
24 calves killed in barn fire near Richmond
Twenty-four calves have been killed in an early morning barn fire at a dairy farm near Richmond, 40 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.
-
'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington
Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.
-
'It's been a nightmare': Residents describe search for family doctor in Ottawa
Ottawa residents without a family doctor say the search to find a new one has been infuriating and a nightmare, with many clinics bluntly saying they're not accepting new patients.
Toronto
-
Assault charges dropped against Ont. man Tasered while having epileptic seizure
Assault charges laid on a Hamilton, Ont. man after he was Tasered by police while having an epileptic seizure back in 2022 have been dropped.
-
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
-
'We’re coming after you': Doug Ford calls for tougher penalties for car thefts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford had strong words for individuals accused of violent crime and car thefts, promising to incarcerate them for “as long as we possibly can.”
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Free transit ends for some commuters
Some commuters benefiting from free public transit due to work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to start paying for their fares.
-
Montreal restaurant gives away hundreds of dollars in treasure hunt
Alto restaurant in downtown Montreal is giving away $200 to customers as part of a social media game.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
Atlantic
-
Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with school bus: N.S. RCMP
One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.
-
Desmond inquiry: 'Desperately needed' care absent in months before N.S. killings
An inquiry that investigated why a former soldier in Nova Scotia killed three family members and himself in 2017 says health-care professionals could have done a better job of sharing Lionel Desmond's complex medical history.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 11
LIVE AT 11 CBSA to announce largest narcotics seizure in Prairie history
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is set to make an announcement on Wednesday in Winnipeg regarding a historic narcotics seizure.
-
New security post for Winnipeg City Hall following threats, harassment
Security upgrades are coming to Winnipeg City Hall after councillors say safety is an issue, and current protocols to protect them fall short.
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council decides against property tax rebate in 2024
Calgary city council decided Tuesday night not to ask administration to find $23 million in budget cuts that would have led to a one-time rebate for homeowners.
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
Contamination from old Alberta Rockies coal mines raises cleanup questions
A former coal mine in the Alberta Rockies is releasing a contaminant toxic to fish at rates more than dozens of times higher than federal and provincial guidelines, while another periodically disgorges water so iron-heavy it stains local creeks orange, research says.
Edmonton
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire that caused toxic smoke alert in east-central Alberta out
An alert asking residents in an east-central Alberta county to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke was cancelled Tuesday evening.
-
Red Bull Soapbox Race coming to Edmonton this summer
Red Bull soapbox racers will descend on Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Park Road on June 22.
Vancouver
-
Former Victoria student awarded $2.3M in sex abuse case
A former Victoria public school student has been awarded more than $2.3 million from the estate of a school tutor who sexually abused him as a child. His lawyers say the decision amounts to the "highest compensatory damages award for sexual abuse in Canada," but the plaintiff says survivors like him still have a long way to go before justice is achieved.
-
B.C. population to hit 7.9 million by 2046 as growth rate soars, report finds
British Columbia's population is projected to reach 7.9 million by 2046 according to official projections and statistics that suggest the province is experiencing the fastest growth in 50 years.
-
Metro Vancouver transit union to hear decision on expanding picket lines
The union representing Metro Vancouver transit supervisors is going before the Labour Relations Board on Wednesday to ask to expand its picket lines.