Today is the day that we turn to the expertise of a few furry guys in the hopes of learning when winter is going to end.

While there may be a scientific start to spring the tradition of turning to groundhogs to see if they can see their shadows is still alive and strong today.

The big three predictors are Wiarton Willie, the local star, Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia, and Punxsutawney Phil.

Sam went first, already predicting that there will be an early spring after he didn't see his shadow.

Last year he and Willie both agreed that an early Spring was on the way, but Phil dissented.

This year will be the first prediction for the newest Willie, as the previous Willie past away at age 13.

