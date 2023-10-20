Will the NDP’s plan for 250,000 new affordable housing units draw city council into the fray at Queens Park?

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles took direct aim at Premier Doug Ford’s strategy to create affordable housing during a stop in London.

“Their reliance on only private developers to fix this crisis is not working,” Stiles said during a news conference announcing her party’s proposal to create a new provincial agency called Homes Ontario.

The New Democrats claim Homes Ontario would build at least 250,000 new affordable and non-market homes over ten years, to be operated and/or constructed by public, non-profit or co-op housing providers.

“Building this without the profit incentive reduces the cost by about 15 per cent,” said Terence Kernahhan, MPP London North Centre. “So this is a really economically sound, wise decision for the province to make.”

A proposal by the official opposition might face political headwinds from the ruling Ontario Progressive Conservatives at Queens Park.

But two London City Councillors spoke in support of the NDP plan at the news conference.

“This Homes Ontario project is going to be very significant. It’s going to help municipalities like London, Ontario,” said Coun. Sam Trosow.

“What we need right now is a public builder,” added Coun. Hadleigh McAlister. “So when I saw this come before council, I was very happy and proud to support it.”

On Tuesday, city council debated sending a letter about the NDP’s Homes Ontario proposal to the Ford government and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).

Coun. Susan Stevenson expressed concern that the municipality might be perceived to be wading into provincial politics.

“I’m not supportive of telling our elected government that they should listen to the opposition, so I’ll be voting no,” Stevenson told her council colleagues.

Council decided to approve a letter that walks a political tightrope.

They didn’t outright support the NDP’s proposal, instead the letter supports having the NDP motion debated by the provincial government at Queens Park.

“This municipal council is not wading deeply into provincial affairs here,” Mayor Josh Morgan clarified. “We support a discussion, but we respect that legislature’s right to determine what comes of it.”

Following the NDP news conference, McAlister emphasized that he supports good ideas to address the housing crisis no matter their political origin.

“Municipalities are really at the forefront of the housing crisis, and for us, we need everyone to come to the table with solutions,” he said.

“It’s not a partisan issue,” Stiles told CTV News. “We want to build housing. We want to get people into homes in the communities where they want to live—affordable homes.”

The NDP affordable housing plan tabled by MPP Kernaghan will be debated in the legislature on Oct. 24.