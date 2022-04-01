Will soaring inflation affect price tag to build London’s rapid transit system?

When city engineers revealed that the cost of the Adelaide Street Rail Underpass had risen by 50 per cent ($29 million), Mayor Ed Holder’s concern turned to other local mega-projects.

“What do we anticipate with the other projects, I’m talking about the ICIP Projects,” he asked staff during Tuesday’s meeting of the Civic Works Committee.

The costliest local projects co-funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) are better known by another acronym — BRT.

In March 2019, city council decided to seek funding for three rapid transit routes with a total budget of $280.5 million:

$28.5 million Downtown Loop

$131.8 million Wellington Road Gateway

$120.2 million East London Link

The funding contributions by the federal and provincial governments were based on those cost estimates.

However, construction-related inflation is soaring because of material costs, supply chain challenges, property values and a labour shortage.

Over the last 12 months, the Non-Residential Building Construction Price Index has risen 11.6 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

The city’s engineering department says building rapid transit is less complicated than other road projects currently experiencing cost pressures.

“We’re going to continue to apply refinements to our contract documents and monitor our projects,” explains Jennie Dann, director of construction and infrastructure services. “We’ll report back [to council] if we see something — but so far so good.”

Land acquisition to accommodate wider roads and rapid transit lanes is the responsibility of city hall.

Three years after council chose the routes, the average sale price of a house in London-St. Thomas has more than doubled — from $406,000 in March 2019 to $825,000 last month.

Dann says detailed design work for upcoming construction phases will refine how many more properties are required.

“It’s still in flux, but we are doing everything we can to try and minimize our property needs as we move forward,” Dann explains.

The mayor warns that senior levels of governments won’t bail out London if rapid transit goes over budget.

“I’m mindful that the federal and provincial governments don’t come back in for cost overruns to help support those [cost] differences, so it’s all on us,” Holder says.

Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, who chairs the Civic Works Committee, suggests the justifications for building a rapid transit system won’t change even if the price changes.

“We know the infrastructure beneath that road must be torn up and replaced anyways,” she says. “Some of those sewers are 100 years old, so regardless, some of this work and the projects need to move forward anyways.”