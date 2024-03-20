Will a rail overpass bring north and south together in Strathroy?
Small-town growth and public safety concerns have sparked talk of a major infrastructure project in Strathroy.
A rail overpass is back on the minds of residents who are growing tired of being divided. For well over a century now, trains have split the community.
“We have a train that historically bisects our community. It is the perils of living in Strathroy,” Mayor Colin Grantham told CTV News London.
While rail lines were a part of the community’s early success, they present challenges in modern times.
For example, Grantham says a stopped train cut off north and south Strathroy for over an hour just a few weeks back.
The incident frustrated some commuters and had others worried.
Many residents say it is not the first time frequent trains have blocked emergency services.
“It has caused problems in the past. Once somebody died waiting for the ambulance,” recalled Zelih Camara, who has called Strathroy home for five decades.
“There is a concern, and a valid concern, with police, EMS, and fire” Grantham said. “What do they do in case of a train stoppage?”
A train derailment in April, 2017 sparked an investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. (CTV London file image) Residents said a serious train derailment here in April 2017 amplified the need for a report on rail safety and perhaps another on traffic flows.
The mayor conceded the buzz about the need for an overpass is growing.
“It’s time for a conversation, and that’s all I want to do,” he said. “You know we need to plan long-term and see if we can bring other partners to the table.”
But until then, Strathroy remains a town divided by rail.
Camara can’t even fathom how many hours she has spent waiting for trains in her 50 years, but also said for now, it is part of the community.
“That is what we have to do, wait, or fly over it!” she commented in laughter.
