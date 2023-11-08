LONDON
London

    • 'Wild weather' across southwestern Ontario quieting down by Thursday

    Londoners will be waking up to mainly cloudy skies on Thursday, but conditions are expected to clear with sunny skies expected in the afternoon with a high of 8C.

    However, wind gusts could reach 50 km/h, and there is a slight risk for a morning shower.

    Thursday night will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of plus 1C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

