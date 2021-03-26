LONDON, ONT. -- Heavy rain and winds Friday has prompted Environment Canada to issue Special Weather Statements across southwestern Ontario along with Wind Warnings in Elgin and Norfolk counties.

For the London region, periods of rain are expected to continue until noon before tapering off.

There is a risk for heavy rains still with 20 to 40 mm expected in most areas, however some could see up to 50 mm of rain.

As the rain moves off strong northwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h are expected throughout the afternoon.

In Elgin an Wind Warning has been issued for St. Thomas, Aylmer, and Eastern Elgin County as winds could gust up 100 km/h near the eastern end of Lake Erie.

The same warning has also been issued for Norfolk County and eastward.

In Port Dover flooding was reported in the early hours after heavy rains hammered the region.

In past storms high winds along Lake Erie can produce storm surges causing localized flooding in shoreline communities.

Winds are expected to diminish late this afternoon but localize damage is possible.