Wilberforce P.S. reopens following outbreak that spoiled Halloween

London, Ont. -

Wilberforce Public School in Lucan is reopening its doors to students Monday morning following an outbreak of COVID-19 that forced a temporary closure.

The outbreak hit just before Halloween which meant that as many as 130 students under the age of 10 were forced to quarantine and miss out on trick-or-treating.

However, the community came together with grassroots donations so that those children did not have to go without for spooky season.

The school was closed following Halloween and students were transitioned to online learning.

With the outbreak under control the school is once again open to in person learning.