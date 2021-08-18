Wife of cyclist killed while raising money to fight childhood cancer speaks one year later

London, Ont. -

It’s been nearly a year since the tragic departure of Wyoming Ont. mother Lori Neville who was killed in a collision, while riding her bicycle for a local charity.

On Aug. 22 2020, Lori Neville kissed her wife Natalie and son Oliver goodbye for the last time.

‘I just wish she was still here to be with us,’ Natalie told CTV news in 2020.

A year later the scars from that day run deep.

“Her smile made everyone smile, and she just loved kids… I miss her a lot,” Natalie said on Wednesday.

Lori Neville, remembered for her bright smile was leaving her house to take part in the Great Cycle Challenge, a fundraiser for childhood cancer.

While riding her bicycle, Lori was struck by an alleged distracted driver and sent to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries leaving behind a now 4-year-old son.

“It’s not fair that he doesn’t get to grow up with her and that she is missing all the things like the first day of school. He knows she was hurt and the doctors couldn’t fix her.”

In December of last year, Lambton County OPP charged a 38-year-old woman with alleged dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

While a person is facing the court system, the Neville family says they'll never fully recover but Natalie is thankful that she has a piece of Lori shinning through their son.

‘He runs around like crazy, acts goofy like she was which is great to see, sometimes hard to see at the same time.’

Nearing the first anniversary of her passing, memorials have been popping up on buildings downtown Wyoming.

But it is just the start of many memories to make in her honour.

A Village Fireplace Shop, 623 Broadway St. in Wyoming, Ont. on Aug. 18, 2021. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)

To continue the tradition, Natalie, 4-year-old Oliver, friends and family will be taking part in the great cycling challenge this Sunday, on a bike trail. It’s all in an effort to raise funds for kids fighting for cancer and they’re inviting anyone to join — and to ride in honour of Lori.

“Yes. I think it’s going to show him there will always be people to support us and to back up through everything.”