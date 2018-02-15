Featured
Widespread fog leads to bus delays and cancellations
The fog is seen at the Kingsbay Golf Course overlooking Lake Scugog in Seagrave, Ont. early Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. (@kingsbay52 / Twitter)
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 6:58AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 8:06AM EST
Fog across southwestern Ontario is making for a difficult commute and has led to several school bus delays and cancellations across the region.
School buses are cancelled for the morning in Windsor, Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton. Buses will run this afternoon.
Meanwhile in Elgin, Oxford, and Middlesex County buses are now cancelled for the day, they were previously on a delay.
Buses are also on two hour delays in Huron-Perth.
Fog advisories are in place throughout southwestern Ontario. Near zero visibility is expected.