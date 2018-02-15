

CTV London





Fog across southwestern Ontario is making for a difficult commute and has led to several school bus delays and cancellations across the region.

School buses are cancelled for the morning in Windsor, Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton. Buses will run this afternoon.

Meanwhile in Elgin, Oxford, and Middlesex County buses are now cancelled for the day, they were previously on a delay.

Buses are also on two hour delays in Huron-Perth.

Fog advisories are in place throughout southwestern Ontario. Near zero visibility is expected.