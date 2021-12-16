Wicked winds whip across Midwestern Ontario

Some residents in Midwestern Ontario are without power Thursday, after wicked winds damaged power lines and toppled trees.

Pockets of Harriston, and parts of Bruce and Grey counties, are amongst the regions affected.

In Port Elgin, sand was flying across the beach, creating an eerie ground effect that you’d normally see only with snow.

Large parts of Midwestern Ontario were under a wind warning expected to last throughout the early evening.

The winds were expected to subside by Thursday night.