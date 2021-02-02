LONDON, ONT -- You can ask the classic question 'Willie or won’t he?' because not even COVID-19 will stop Wiarton Willie from making his annual prediction, albeit it will be in a different way.

Willie will be taking his prediction on the remaining weeks of winter virtual.

The annual in-person festivities won’t be taking place this year but the Town of South Bruce is encouraging the public to tune in online for the 65th annual prediction.

A link to the live feed will be provided closer to the prediction at 8:07 a.m., which CTV News London will share and include at the bottom of this page.

If Willie doesn’t see his shadow it will mean that an early spring is on the way, but if he does there will be six more weeks of winter.

Last year there was some confusion around Willie’s prediction when Mayor Janice Jackson misinterpreted his forecast and declared six more weeks of winter.