Wiarton Willie prediction staying virtual

Mayor Janice Jackson interacts with Wiarton Willie in Wiarton, Ont., on Friday, Feb.2, 2018. Wiarton Willie predicted six more weeks of winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon Mayor Janice Jackson interacts with Wiarton Willie in Wiarton, Ont., on Friday, Feb.2, 2018. Wiarton Willie predicted six more weeks of winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

London Top Stories