'Why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day? This is why': 61-year-old man facing impaired driving charges

A 61-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated and with open liquor in the vehicle over the weekend.

According to a release from Grey Bruce OPP, at 5:23 p.m. on Feb. 10, officers were conducting a RIDE program on Grey Road 17 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

A driver entered the program and officers detected signs of impairment and observed the driver to have open liquor readily available in the vehicle.

The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to an OPP station for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 61-year-old man has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired (80 plus)

Operation while prohibited (four counts)

Driving while under suspension (four counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

"Sometimes we get asked 'why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day? This is why," OPP West Region wrote on Twitter.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.