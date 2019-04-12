

The Canadian Press





Provincial police are investigating after pepperettes were pilfered in Caledonia.

They say someone broke into Wally Parr Sausage in Caledonia early Thursday morning and nabbed the pepperettes.

Police are looking for a thin male suspect, about 5'4" to 5'5" tall, last seen wearing a dark ball cap and dark pants with a reflective stripe at the bottom.

He was believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado.

They're asking anyone with information to come forward.