LONDON, ONT. -- “I’m terrified to get the vaccine because this is my first shot,” admits 76-year-old Falah Ismail on his way into a pop-up clinic, his son Mohammed acting as his translator.

When CTV News London first spoke with Falah, his elderly wife was remaining at home -- still unconvinced.

Mohammed, who is double-vaccinated, says it’s been a stressful time for his family, “Lots of arguing. Long discussions. Too many people agree and disagree with it (vaccination).”

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), vaccinations dropped to just over 11,000 during the first week of August, a steep decline from a month ago when over 50,000 shots were being administered each week.

As of August 7, 81.4 percent of individuals 12 and over are single vaccinated, and 69.7 percent have received both doses.

So who are the one in five eligible people who are still unvaccinated in our region?

The answer will help the health unit to refine their outreach efforts.

According to the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES), as of July 25, three postal codes in southeast London have the largest percentage of unvaccinated Londoners:

N5Z -- 38.2 per cent

N6N -- 38.2 per cent

N6E -- 37.0 per cent

By comparison, the N6A postal code in the Old North neighbourhood has only 21.3 per cent still unvaccinated.

The ICES data is based on total population, including children under 12 who can’t receive the shot.

“We know that neighbourhood is an important factor, and that all of the social determinants of health play into neighbourhood issues. It’s not necessarily a geographic issue,” explains Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie.

Millennials in London and Middlesex County are also behind on first and second shots, 30 to 34-year-olds remain the least-vaccinated age group.

Several people attending the pop-up clinic admitted busy lifestyles and work obligations delayed their second doses.

“I was in Vancouver for two weeks for my husband’s work,” explained Fiorelis Hernandez.

Mackie says the same factors that keep some populations less healthy in our region are also contributing to them remaining unvaccinated.

“The issues of housing, income and racism can all play a role in the likelihood people have the time, energy and motivation to go down and get vaccinated,” he adds.

Falah explains what finally convinced him to get vaccinated, “To save myself, to save my wife, my sons and grandsons also.”

And proof that minds can change even after months of delay -- after Falah received his first shot, he returned later with his wife.