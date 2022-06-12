Whitecaps London FC shine light on woman abuse

It’s a strong tournament with a strong message.

“We have to start reaching these girls at the grassroots level,” says Abbi Lezizidis, president of Whitecaps London FC.

When the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse tournament began in 2019 there were 14 teams, now there are 46 teams from across the province with more than 800 players.

Throughout the weekend representatives from the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) were speaking to the players ranging from U13 to U21.

Whitecaps London FC Shine the Light on Woman Abuse tournament has 46 teams and over 800 players from across the province in London, Ont on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“To be able to speak to 800 young women, but also their parents, their coaches and management, it’s an opportunity that comes along very rarely and we appreciate it,” says Fabienne Haller, a long-time volunteer with LAWC.

“We see such a big increase in violence against women, and it's getting harder and harder to get through to some organizations.”

All of the players were given a whistle which has special representation.

“We got to whistle to just to show that if someone's like getting hurt we could just use it,” says Annalise Inacio, a member of the Whitecaps U13 team.

“It also represents keeping young women in the game either as a player or coach.”

Whitecaps London FC Shine the Light on Woman Abuse tournament has 46 teams and over 800 players from across the province in London, Ont on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Lezizidis says many teams have donated cash to LAWC as well as goods like toothpaste, toothbrushes and feminine hygiene products.

“We chose this charity because women are hitting the centre in crisis,” says Lezizidis, who has three daughters.

“We need to start at the grassroots level and start down here. We have to start discussing things like your boyfriend texting you twenty times a day asking where you are is not cool. Power is control is what it is all about, you can keep it and not give it to anyone else.”