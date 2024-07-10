White pickup truck flees collision south of Seaforth
A collision south of Seaforth this afternoon has Huron OPP on the hunt for the driver of a white pickup truck that failed to remain at the scene.
According to police, the truck was involved in a collision with a motorcycle just before 4 p.m., and saw the operator transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
A section of Kippen Road was closed near Stapleton Avenue, but has since reopened. OPP are still investigating the incident.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision with a tractor trailer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed. The deceased are two adults and an infant.
Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations
The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Surging optimism as Canada continues to shock the soccer world at Copa America
A 2-nil semi-final loss to Argentina dashed Canada’s hopes of reaching the championship game at the Copa America Tournament, but getting this far and having a surprising level of success was a major breakthrough.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
England beats Netherlands 2-1 on late goal, reaches Euro Cup final
England reached a second straight European Championship final by beating the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to substitute Ollie Watkins' stoppage-time winner on Wednesday.
Does tipping encourage better service? Here's what experts say
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
-
'I’m a world champion': Ont. ball hockey players win gold medal in Slovakia
Nearly a dozen local players can now call themselves world champions after winning gold at the 2024 International Street and Ball Hockey Federation U16 World Championship.
-
UW researcher creates AI-assisted technology to detect bone fractures
A University of Waterloo (UW) engineer help create AI-assisted technology to improve how doctors detect a bone fracture.
Windsor
-
Five suspects charged, one sought related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
-
’Emotions are raw': CMHA set to host community therapy session for Harrow
Residents of the small town are still coming to grips with a recent murder-suicide caused by intimate partner violence.
-
Active investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg after officers were called to the 300 block of Victoria Street at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Supervisor found guilty of criminal negligence in deadly dump truck crash
A man charged in connection with a fatal dump truck crash near Alliston nearly four years ago has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
-
'Holy smokes,' Wasaga Beach entrepreneur wins $100,000 with lottery ticket
An entrepreneur from Wasaga Beach who loves to play the lottery called winning $100,000 an unreal moment.
-
Road extension in Barrie's south end reaches final stages
Crews are in the final stages of a road extension in Barrie that will help traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the south end.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community votes in favour hosting nuclear waste site
After a consultation process that began in 2010, residents in the Township of Ignace have voted in favour of hosting of a $22 billion nuclear waste site.
-
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
-
New Brunswick resident killed in northern Ont. highway crash
A 72-year-old resident of New Brunswick was killed in a single-vehicle crash July 9 on Highway 11 north of North Bay, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Here's a rare look inside OC Transpo's Transit Operations Centre
When major events come to the nation's capital or when harsh weather slams the city, the dozens of staff members inside OC Transpo's Transit Operations Control Centre (TOCC) jump into action.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest plans to go forward with tonight's concerts despite heavy rain, organizers say
The show is set to go on at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight and the rest of the week, despite the heavy rain in the forecast. Organizers say the gates at LeBreton Flats will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Financial challenges force closure of lifestyle store in the Glebe
A popular lifestyle store in the Glebe that features organic and eco-friendly products is closing it's storefront.
Toronto
-
Toronto is seeing torrential rain as Hurricane Beryl's remnants move over the city. Here is when it will stop
It could be a messy afternoon commute in Toronto as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl continue to bring torrential rain to the city.
-
Iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' set to hit the market on Thursday
After more than 50 years, the iconic “Leslieville dollhouse” will soon have a new owner.
-
One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in North York.
Montreal
-
Major Montreal-area routes closed due to heavy rain
Part of the Decarie Expressway was forced to close to motorists Wednesday afternoon as heavy rainfall continues to drench the city.
-
Former Quebec junior hockey players sentenced for sex assault to appeal sentences
Two former Quebec junior hockey players will appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
-
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Atlantic
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
'We don’t tolerate bullying': New Brunswick education council files appeal
The vice-chair of a New Brunswick education council believes they are being bullied by the province’s education minister.
-
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
-
A prescription for nostalgia: Unclaimed photos from the 1960s discovered in Winnipeg pharmacy
A box of photographs found in a Selkirk Avenue pharmacy is offering a glimpse into the city’s past and reconnecting people with long-lost memories.
-
Heat warning issued in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Increasing number of Calgary EMS shifts go unfilled as demand intensifies during Stampede
Calgary paramedics are feeling the intense burnout of higher call volumes during the 2024 Stampede and a lack of available workers has left several shifts unfilled, adding even more pressure to the health-care system.
-
Two additional wire snaps on feeder main not a cause for concern, city officials say
The City of Calgary is sharing concerns over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
-
Wildfire risk in Calgary Forest Area 'very high' as province implements fire ban
The wildfire danger risk in the Calgary Forest Area (CFA) has been elevated to “very high,” as a fire ban covering a significant chunk of Alberta comes into effect.
Edmonton
-
Record heat in Edmonton for a third straight day
Edmonton set another record high Wednesday afternoon: Temperatures cruised past the previous July 10 record high of 33.0 C set in 2001.
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
Air quality alert issued for Edmonton and area due to smog
It's more of a "smog" issue for Edmonton than a wildfire smoke issue. But, the city and surrounding regions are under an "Air Quality Statement" issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver
-
B.C. recommits to $250M in funding for police transition after reaching deal with Surrey
The B.C. government and the City of Surrey have reached a deal to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force with the province recommitting to $250 million in funding.
-
Coolers seized from Vancouver encampment during heat wave
Rangers seized two coolers from a person living in a tent in Vancouver's CRAB Park Tuesday as a heat wave scorched the city, the park board has confirmed.
-
Video shows shipment of live eels spilling at Vancouver airport
A cooler full of live eels broke open while being unloaded at the Vancouver International Airport earlier this week, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.