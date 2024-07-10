LONDON
London

White pickup truck flees collision south of Seaforth

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)
A collision south of Seaforth this afternoon has Huron OPP on the hunt for the driver of a white pickup truck that failed to remain at the scene.

According to police, the truck was involved in a collision with a motorcycle just before 4 p.m., and saw the operator transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A section of Kippen Road was closed near Stapleton Avenue, but has since reopened. OPP are still investigating the incident.

