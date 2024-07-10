White pickup truck flees collision south of Seaforth

A collision south of Seaforth this afternoon has Huron OPP on the hunt for the driver of a white pickup truck that failed to remain at the scene.

According to police, the truck was involved in a collision with a motorcycle just before 4 p.m., and saw the operator transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A section of Kippen Road was closed near Stapleton Avenue, but has since reopened. OPP are still investigating the incident.