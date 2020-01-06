LONDON, ONT. -- Police are now confirming a man taken to hospital after a fire in London's south end has died.

Crews responding to a house fire at 67 Patience Crescent around noon on Sunday pulled a man from the home and worked at the scene to revive him for several minutes before he was transported to hospital.

London police say the man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

On Sunday, CTV News spoke with a man who identified himself as the brother of the victim.

He said his mother and her boyfriend had gone to church, leaving his brother - who had intellectual disabilities - at home alone in the basement.

Police and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate. No cause for the fire has yet been determined.