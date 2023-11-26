‘While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping’ Demonstrators bring their message to the mall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took their message to the mall in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds lined Fanshawe Park Road in front of Masonville Place, a popular shopping centre. The north London intersection has retail stores and restaurants on all corners.

The demonstrators chanted “while your shopping, bombs are dropping” to passing motorists, along with continuing their calls for a ceasefire.

Gaza-born London resident Mirna Alassaad was among the demonstrators.

She told CTV News, "It's a prime location for Black Friday weekend with the traffic. We want to say to people that while you're shopping at the mall and spending money there are people who are being killed."

Most of the pro-Palestinian protests in London have been held in Victoria Park and at Western University. A small group has also maintained a presence at the Hyman Street constituency office of London-North-Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos.

The demonstrators say their protests will continue until a just peace is achieved.