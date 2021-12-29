Where to take your Christmas tree after the holidays

The City of London is asking that Christmas trees be dropped off at EnviroDepot locations for recycling this year as there will be no curbside collection.

Like last year, no special pickups for holiday greenery are happening this year, as curbside pickup of Christmas trees was removed at the beginning of 2020 as a cost-saving measure.

Anyone bringing in trees is asked to remove all decorations, tinsel, garland, skirts and lights from the tree.

In addition to regular Wednesday and Saturday drop-off days at EnviroDepots, they will be open on additional days for tree disposal including:

Thursday, December 30 from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 2 from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

Locations, fees and regular hours of operation are available on the EnviroDepot website.

If residents have room, the trees can also be placed in backyards as a bird habitat and then placed at the curb for yard waste collection in spring as long as they are shorter than three metres.

Londoners are reminded that gift wrap, gift bags, ribbons and bows are not recyclable.