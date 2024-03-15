When will construction pain turn to gain in London?

The official start of spring is still days away, but road construction season in London has begun — and 2024 will be unlike any year yet.

Another record year of projects will bring pain for motorists, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

City Hall is not averse to what’s coming. Bureaucrats have released a top 10 list of road construction projects anticipated to drive drivers sideways.

Nearly all of them are ongoing.

Topping the list is the Adelaide Street underpass. Thankfully, it will be completely ready for traffic late this year.

Major construction at Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road will also wrap this year according to Jennie Dann, director of construction and infrastructure for the City of London.

“Last year we focussed on Richmond, and this year we’re focussing on the Fanshawe corridor,” Dann told CTV News. “So, we’re basically rebuilding from North Centre Road to North Centre Road, and we’ll finish off in the fall with an upgraded intersection.”

Jennie Dann is seen on Friday, March 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)But many other projects on the list will take years to complete. Most are bus rapid transit (BRT) related.

“We have five BRT projects that are moving forward in different parts of the city. So, on Highbury, Dundas, and Wellington. And widening the Wellington Clark’s Bridge. So a lot of rapid transit and other new stuff on the way.”

Construction for the Wellington Road Gateway BRT is bound to be the new source of frustration for motorists in 2024.

The multi-year project will begin shortly, with lane closures stretching from Wilkins Street to just beyond White Oaks Mall.

It’s just another example of a grin-and-bear moment for drivers. But some, including Veronica Mitchell, are taking it in stride.

“I know it’s necessary. Things have to be fixed in the city, and really, what more can you do?”

Motorist Veronica Mitchell speaks to CTV news on March 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)But Dann reassures that all signs of delay will soon lead to signs of progress for motorists, rapid transit riders, cyclists, and pedestrians.

“When we get through this, we’re going to have renewed infrastructure that is going to benefit our city for generations to come.”

When asked when we might get through it, Dann declined a direct answer but acknowledged BRT is set to be fully operational by late 2027 or 28.

Until then, London drivers may wish to follow Veronica’s advice.

“You just really have to pick your spots and find back ways. And there are lots of them. There are lots of ways to avoid it [construction],” she said.

An artist rendering of a section of BRT along Wellington Road South. (Source: City of London)