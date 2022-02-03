When can London residents expect their street to be plowed?

After a major snowfall, the City of London kicks into high gear to get streets and sidewalks cleared quickly, but it can take a little longer if your street is further down the priority list.

And there is a list, based on provincial regulations that govern minimum maintenance standards for municipal roads.

It prioritizes high-traffic routes and roads used to access hospitals and schools.

Here's where London's streets fall on the list, from highest to lowest priority:

Highbury Avenue, Wellington Road, Exeter Road, Fanshawe Park Road Southdale Road, Oxford Street, Dundas Street, Wharncliffe Road Viscount Road, Dufferin Avenue, Colborne Street Cycle Track Aldersbrook Road, Doon Drive, Tweedsmuir Avenue Local streets and some cul de sacs

How long it should take depends on how much snow has fallen and can range from four to 24 hours, sometimes more for bike lanes, sidewalks, pathways and bus stops.

Sidewalks come before bus stops on the list of priorities, but both are cleared by the city only if more than eight centimetres of snow has accumulated.

If you know of a road that hasn't been plowed you can report it here and answers to other frequently asked questions can be found here.