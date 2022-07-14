Wheels off on Highway 401
A Melbourne man is charged after police say two wheels came off the trailer of a transport truck.
Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Middlesex OPP were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Dorchester Road in Thames Centre.
Officers found a vehicle pulled over on the Dorchester Road off ramp where they investigated the vehicle.
A 39-year-old is charged with fail to carry inspection schedule and wheel separation - commercial motor vehicle
Police say the wheels did not contact any other vehicles when they came off.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Is there an ozone hole above the tropics? Canadian study ignites debate among scientists
An Ontario researcher says he's discovered a new ozone hole that's seven times larger than the Antarctic ozone hole, a claim that other atmospheric scientists are questioning.
Famed Russian arms dealer, 'Merchant of Death,' back in the spotlight
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer labelled the 'Merchant of Death' who inspired the Hollywood movie 'Lord of War,' is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Search for unmarked graves underway at site of former residential school in Manitoba
A First Nation in Manitoba has officially started its search for potential unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.
Kitchener
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.
Windsor
-
Windsor fire battling blaze on Tuscarora Street
Windsor fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Tuscarora Street near McDougall Street and Glengarry Avenue.
-
Remainder of week filled with sunshine in Windsor-Essex
There’s lots of sunshine in the forecast for Winsor-Essex with temperatures right on the seasonal mark.
-
Soaring food prices got you down? Here’s how to save money
The cost of groceries has shot up 9.7 per cent in 2022 so far, according to Sylvain Charlebois, the self-proclaimed “Food Professor.”
Barrie
-
Saluting the peacekeepers
To jump-start Peacekeepers week, a United Nations flag raising ceremony will take place at Barrie City Hall on August 3, at 11 a.m., with a proclamation of Peacekeepers Week from August 3 to August 9.
-
Lawyer says ex-boyfriend to plead 'not guilty' in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance case
Talking with Mohamad Lilo's lawyer Philippe Grenier in Quebec Wednesday, he confirmed to CTV News that the accused is pleading not guilty.
-
Surge in emergency patients leaves Georgian Bay General Hospital scrambling
A surge in patients needing emergency care in Midland has left the hospital scrambling to find beds.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest man wanted in Frood Road stabbing
The man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double-stabbing earlier this month on Frood Road has been arrested, Sudbury police say.
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Ontario paving scams make customers overpay and leave piles of debris
More homeowners in Ontario say they have been victims of paving scams which saw them overpay for shoddy work and get left with piles of driveway debris in their front yards.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Carleton Casino owners fined $227,000 for alleged rule violations
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has fined the operator of the Rideau Carleton Casino more than $227,000 for dozens of alleged regulatory violations, including "repeatedly" failing to implement, follow and enforce anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ottawa Public Health says it's increasing vaccination capacity at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs, as Ontario expands eligibility for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Toronto
-
COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose booking to open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
Many adults across Ontario can book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, starting today.
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop again. Here’s when that will happen
Gas prices are set to drop to the lowest the province has seen in months, according to one industry expert.
-
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday amid increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
-
Police officer, suspect injured in downtown Montreal shooting
Quebec's independent bureau of investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left two people injured, including a Montreal police officer.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
-
'I only have so much money': Poll shows New Brunswickers unhappy with provincial government’s action on inflation
A new poll by Angus Reid shows nine out of ten New Brunswickers are not happy with how the provincial government is fighting inflation and the rising cost of living.
Winnipeg
-
Man in unstable condition after police shooting in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police say an armed man was shot by a police officer in Osborne Village and is now in hospital in unstable condition.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
'Heartbeat of Mother Earth': Calgary Stampede hosts first powwow at Saddledome
The Calgary Stampede Powwow runs through Thursday, as 20 dancers remaining in each category compete for a place in the top 10 and a cash prize.
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
-
Flames forward Gaudreau leaves Calgary for the Columbus Blue Jackets, as Flames fan reaction pours in
After testing the open market as an NHL free agent on Wednesday, Calgary Flames star forward Johnny Gaudreau signed a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, a day after a parting discussion that Flames general manager Brad Treliving described as 'emotional.'
Edmonton
-
-
-
Vancouver
-
Vancouver realtor says interest rate spike a big blow for first-time buyers
A Vancouver-based realtor says the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike is a huge blow for first-time buyers in one of the country's most expensive real estate markets.
-
Afghan refugee in B.C. going on hunger strike to help family back home
In a desperate attempt to help her family from Afghanistan, B.C. resident Hassina Shahidyar plans to stage a hunger strike in Ottawa.
-
Langley mall evacuated after bear spray deployed
A Metro Vancouver mall was evacuated Wednesday afternoon when bear spray was deployed during a fight among "youths," police say.