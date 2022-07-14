Wheels off on Highway 401

A Melbourne man is charged after police say two wheels came off the trailer of a transport truck.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Middlesex OPP were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Dorchester Road in Thames Centre.

Officers found a vehicle pulled over on the Dorchester Road off ramp where they investigated the vehicle.

A 39-year-old is charged with fail to carry inspection schedule and wheel separation - commercial motor vehicle

Police say the wheels did not contact any other vehicles when they came off.