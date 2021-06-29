LONDON, ONT. -- Campsites are open for public use this Canada Day and unlike last year, there are a few less restrictions.

“This year we’re trying to be as normal as we can so our campsites are all open. We had reduced number of sites last year,” said Steve Sauder, marketing specialist for Upper Thames River Conservation Authority. He adds that public showers and bathrooms are also open for use this season.

“The only things that really are not available this year are the swimming pool as well as the canoe and kayak rentals,” he said.

Because this weekend is fully booked and expected to be busy, Sauder is reminding people to keep their distance in high density areas like the boat launch, “...and on the trails, when you meet someone the other way, just keep a distance or put a mask on."

Although there are still a few restrictions while camping this season, many are just happy that they are able to enjoy the outdoors once again.

“It’s amazing to be able to go out and camp again. Actually I thought we wouldn’t be able to do it this year but surprisingly we were able to and so happy to,” said Shanise Beasley, an avid camper.

While most nearby overnight campsites are fully booked on weekends for the summer, Sauder suggests booking a campsite on weekdays where spots are still available and grounds are likely to be less busy.